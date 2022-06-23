Hornets trade up, select Bryce McGowens with the 40th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets have traded into the 40th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft to select former Nebraska wing Bryce McGowens.

McGowens is coming off a single season at Nebraska where he led the team in scoring as a freshman. He averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. His shooting splits weren’t terribly efficient, but he showed some intriguing shot creation upside at his strength. He can get his own shot at all three levels and gets to the free throw line a ton, where he converted 80.3% of his attempts.

He’s got a longer way to go on the defensive end, but you like the skill he brings to the table for a second round prospect. He’ll likely spend next season in the G League or on a two way contract to see what he could turn into.

The Hornets traded the 45th pick (which was used to select Josh Minott) and a future second to move up for McGowens.