Hornets Summer League signing tracker

The Charlotte Hornets will be announcing their full summer league roster at some point in the next week or two. In the meantime, we’ll update this post as we find out from various sources on Twitter.

Mitch Kupchak stated in one of his press conferences that the “three” rookies from last year—James Bouknight, Kai Jones, and JT Thor—have all committed to play in Las Vegas. I don’t know what that means for two-way guys Scottie Lewis and Arnoldas Kulboka. Presumably the new draft picks, Mark Williams and Bryce McGowens, will join the team as well.

Of note, many of the non-Hornets players joining the Hornets for summer league will be signing Exhibit 10 deals. Those are for all intents and purposes contracts for the Greensboro Swarm.

Here are the other players reportedly joining the Hornets for summer league:

Justin Minaya has agreed to go to summer league with the Charlotte Hornets. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) June 24, 2022

So with that, here is the full current roster of players expected to play with the Summer League Hornets as of right now: