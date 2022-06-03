 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hornets pre-draft workouts: June 2nd

Not gonna recognize a lot of names on this list.

By Jonathan DeLong
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament- Florida vs Texas A&amp;M Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets hosted their third pre-draft workout of the offseason yesterday. Here’s the Tweet and list of players:

  • Dhieu Deing, Guard, UTSA
  • Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Guard, Florida
  • Both Gach, Guard, Utah
  • Jalen Johnson, Guard, Mercer
  • Tommy Kuhse, Guard, Saint Mary’s

A couple of local-ish players in terms of their hometowns. Otherwise, not exactly going to generate a lot of buzz with this group. No offense to the guys in this workout, but none seem like legitimate NBA prospects at this point. But leave no stone unturned I guess.

With three workouts in the books, here’s the full list of prospects that have come through Charlotte for pre-draft workouts so far:

Charlotte Hornets 2022 pre-draft workouts

Date Player Position School
5/29/2022 Koadirchi Akobundu-Ehiogu Big UT-Arlington
5/29/2022 Rasie Bolton Guard Gonzaga
5/29/2022 Tari Eason Forward LSU
5/29/2022 Terquavion Smith Guard NC State
5/29/2022 Marcus Weathers Wing SMU
5/29/2022 Isaiah Whaley Forward UConn
6/1/2022 Ochai Agbaji Wing Kansas
6/1/2022 Trevor Keels Wing Duke
6/1/2022 Jean Montero Guard Overtime Elite
6/1/2022 James Akinjo Guard Baylor
6/1/2022 Kofi Cockburn Big Illinois
6/1/2022 Luka Brajkovic Big Davidson
6/2/2022 Dhieu Deing Guard UTSA
6/2/2022 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. Guard Florida
6/2/2022 Both Gach Guard Utah
6/2/2022 Jalen Johnson Guard Mercer
6/2/2022 Tommy Kuhse Guard Saint Mary's
