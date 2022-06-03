Hornets pre-draft workouts: June 2nd

The Charlotte Hornets hosted their third pre-draft workout of the offseason yesterday. Here’s the Tweet and list of players:

Visiting the Hive for today's #NBADraft workouts:



Dhieu Deing - UTSA

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. - Florida

Both Gach - Utah

Jalen Johnson - Mercer

Tommy Kuhse - Saint Mary's



Check out Draft Central for more: https://t.co/7yI2SL9CRm — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 2, 2022

Dhieu Deing, Guard, UTSA

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Guard, Florida

Both Gach, Guard, Utah

Jalen Johnson, Guard, Mercer

Tommy Kuhse, Guard, Saint Mary’s

A couple of local-ish players in terms of their hometowns. Otherwise, not exactly going to generate a lot of buzz with this group. No offense to the guys in this workout, but none seem like legitimate NBA prospects at this point. But leave no stone unturned I guess.

With three workouts in the books, here’s the full list of prospects that have come through Charlotte for pre-draft workouts so far: