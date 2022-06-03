Hornets pre-draft workouts: June 2nd

The Charlotte Hornets hosted their third pre-draft workout of the offseason yesterday. Here’s the Tweet and list of players:
Visiting the Hive for today's #NBADraft workouts:— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 2, 2022
Dhieu Deing - UTSA
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. - Florida
Both Gach - Utah
Jalen Johnson - Mercer
Tommy Kuhse - Saint Mary's
A couple of local-ish players in terms of their hometowns. Otherwise, not exactly going to generate a lot of buzz with this group. No offense to the guys in this workout, but none seem like legitimate NBA prospects at this point. But leave no stone unturned I guess.
With three workouts in the books, here’s the full list of prospects that have come through Charlotte for pre-draft workouts so far:
Charlotte Hornets 2022 pre-draft workouts
|Date
|Player
|Position
|School
|Date
|Player
|Position
|School
|5/29/2022
|Koadirchi Akobundu-Ehiogu
|Big
|UT-Arlington
|5/29/2022
|Rasie Bolton
|Guard
|Gonzaga
|5/29/2022
|Tari Eason
|Forward
|LSU
|5/29/2022
|Terquavion Smith
|Guard
|NC State
|5/29/2022
|Marcus Weathers
|Wing
|SMU
|5/29/2022
|Isaiah Whaley
|Forward
|UConn
|6/1/2022
|Ochai Agbaji
|Wing
|Kansas
|6/1/2022
|Trevor Keels
|Wing
|Duke
|6/1/2022
|Jean Montero
|Guard
|Overtime Elite
|6/1/2022
|James Akinjo
|Guard
|Baylor
|6/1/2022
|Kofi Cockburn
|Big
|Illinois
|6/1/2022
|Luka Brajkovic
|Big
|Davidson
|6/2/2022
|Dhieu Deing
|Guard
|UTSA
|6/2/2022
|Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|Guard
|Florida
|6/2/2022
|Both Gach
|Guard
|Utah
|6/2/2022
|Jalen Johnson
|Guard
|Mercer
|6/2/2022
|Tommy Kuhse
|Guard
|Saint Mary's
