Reports: Kenny Atkinson emerging as front runner to be Hornets next head coach

According to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson has emerged as the front runner to be named the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

As Charania and Amick note in the report, it’ll be the third time Atkinson has met with the Hornets front office, and this time owner Michael Jordan will be present as well.

While this is not anything official, it does seem pretty likely that Atkinson is the next head coach of the Hornets. He was previously the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, where he helped pull the organization out of the disastrous trade with the Boston Celtics. He went from there to serve as an assitant under Ty Lue on a Clippers team that made it to the Western Conference Finals despite losing Kawhi Leonard to injury. He is currently serving as an assistant for the Warriors, who are currently in the Finals. The resume is strong.