Reports: Miles Bridges arrested for felony domestic violence

According to TMZ Sports, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence on Wednesday evening.

From the report:

Law enforcement sources tell us a woman claims she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical. We’re told police were called to the scene, but Bridges was gone by the time cops arrived. We’re told the woman required medical attention. The 6’7”, 225-pounder was arrested by LAPD after turning himself in Wednesday afternoon. His bail was set at $130k ... and he’s since been released.

No further details have come out about the nature of the conflict or who the victim is as of this writing. Hopefully the woman is okay.

It’s the latest in a string of missteps for Bridges on the doorstep of a potential life changing free agency. His 2021-22 season ended with an ejection followed by him throwing his mouthpiece into the stands. A few weeks ago, he seemingly unintentionally posted a picture to his Instagram story with a mystery purple drink and an apparent joint. Now this. You couldn’t have drawn up a much poorer offseason for a player, especially given the circumstances of his free agency.