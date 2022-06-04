 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hornets pre-draft workouts: June 3rd and June 4th

Another dozen prospects make their way through Charlotte.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
2022 NBA Draft Combine Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets have hosted another pair of draft workouts—one each on Friday and Saturday. Here are the Tweets and list of prospects.

  • Jalen Adaway, Wing, St. Bonaventure
  • Patrick Baldwin Jr., Wing, Milwaukee
  • Moussa Diabate, Forward, Michigan
  • Collin Gillespie, Guard, Villanova
  • Quenton Jackson, Wing, Texas A&M
  • Alex O’Connell, Wing, Creighton
  • Kennedy Chandler, Guard, Tennessee
  • Kameron McGusty, Wing, Miami (FL)
  • Justin Minaya, Wing, Providence
  • Josh Minott, Forward, Memphis
  • Darryl Morsell, Wing, Marquette
  • JD Notae, Guard, Arkansas

There are a few second round targets in here. We profile Josh Minott the other day. Moussa Diabate and Patrick Baldwin were highly touted recruits but didn’t light the world on fire as freshmen. Kennedy Chandler is an intriguing guard prospect, but his projected range is probably in between where the Hornets picks are.

Here’s the updated list of all the workouts.

Charlotte Hornets 2022 pre-draft workouts

Date Player Position School
Date Player Position School
5/29/2022 Koadirchi Akobundu-Ehiogu Big UT-Arlington
5/29/2022 Rasie Bolton Guard Gonzaga
5/29/2022 Tari Eason Forward LSU
5/29/2022 Terquavion Smith Guard NC State
5/29/2022 Marcus Weathers Wing SMU
5/29/2022 Isaiah Whaley Forward UConn
6/1/2022 Ochai Agbaji Wing Kansas
6/1/2022 Trevor Keels Wing Duke
6/1/2022 Jean Montero Guard Overtime Elite
6/1/2022 James Akinjo Guard Baylor
6/1/2022 Kofi Cockburn Big Illinois
6/1/2022 Luka Brajkovic Big Davidson
6/2/2022 Dhieu Deing Guard UTSA
6/2/2022 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. Guard Florida
6/2/2022 Both Gach Guard Utah
6/2/2022 Jalen Johnson Guard Mercer
6/2/2022 Tommy Kuhse Guard Saint Mary's
6/3/2022 Jalen Adaway Wing St. Bonaventure
6/3/2022 Patrick Baldwin Jr. Wing Milwaukee
6/3/2022 Moussa Diabate Forward Michigan
6/3/2022 Collin Gillespie Guard Villanova
6/3/2022 Quenton Jackson Wing Texas A&M
6/3/2022 Alex O'Connell Wing Creighton
6/4/2022 Kennedy Chandler Guard Tennessee
6/4/2022 Kameron McGusty Wing Miami (FL)
6/4/2022 Justin Minaya Wing Providence
6/4/2022 Josh Minott Forward Memphis
6/4/2022 Darryl Morsell Wing Marquette
6/4/2022 JD Notae Guard Arkansas
Charlotte Hornets 2022 pre-draft workouts

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...