Hornets pre-draft workouts: June 3rd and June 4th

The Charlotte Hornets have hosted another pair of draft workouts—one each on Friday and Saturday. Here are the Tweets and list of prospects.
Your Friday #NBADraft workout lineup at the Hive:— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 3, 2022
Jalen Adaway (St. Bonaventure)
Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee)
Moussa Diabate (Michigan)
Collin Gillespie (Villanova)
Quenton Jackson (Texas A&M)
Alex O'Connell (Creighton)
Visiting the Hive today for #NBADraft workouts:— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 4, 2022
Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)
Kameron McGusty (Miami)
Justin Minaya (Providence)
Josh Minott (Memphis)
Darryl Morsell (Marquette)
JD Notae (Arkansas)
- Jalen Adaway, Wing, St. Bonaventure
- Patrick Baldwin Jr., Wing, Milwaukee
- Moussa Diabate, Forward, Michigan
- Collin Gillespie, Guard, Villanova
- Quenton Jackson, Wing, Texas A&M
- Alex O’Connell, Wing, Creighton
- Kennedy Chandler, Guard, Tennessee
- Kameron McGusty, Wing, Miami (FL)
- Justin Minaya, Wing, Providence
- Josh Minott, Forward, Memphis
- Darryl Morsell, Wing, Marquette
- JD Notae, Guard, Arkansas
There are a few second round targets in here. We profile Josh Minott the other day. Moussa Diabate and Patrick Baldwin were highly touted recruits but didn’t light the world on fire as freshmen. Kennedy Chandler is an intriguing guard prospect, but his projected range is probably in between where the Hornets picks are.
Here’s the updated list of all the workouts.
Charlotte Hornets 2022 pre-draft workouts
|Date
|Player
|Position
|School
|Date
|Player
|Position
|School
|5/29/2022
|Koadirchi Akobundu-Ehiogu
|Big
|UT-Arlington
|5/29/2022
|Rasie Bolton
|Guard
|Gonzaga
|5/29/2022
|Tari Eason
|Forward
|LSU
|5/29/2022
|Terquavion Smith
|Guard
|NC State
|5/29/2022
|Marcus Weathers
|Wing
|SMU
|5/29/2022
|Isaiah Whaley
|Forward
|UConn
|6/1/2022
|Ochai Agbaji
|Wing
|Kansas
|6/1/2022
|Trevor Keels
|Wing
|Duke
|6/1/2022
|Jean Montero
|Guard
|Overtime Elite
|6/1/2022
|James Akinjo
|Guard
|Baylor
|6/1/2022
|Kofi Cockburn
|Big
|Illinois
|6/1/2022
|Luka Brajkovic
|Big
|Davidson
|6/2/2022
|Dhieu Deing
|Guard
|UTSA
|6/2/2022
|Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|Guard
|Florida
|6/2/2022
|Both Gach
|Guard
|Utah
|6/2/2022
|Jalen Johnson
|Guard
|Mercer
|6/2/2022
|Tommy Kuhse
|Guard
|Saint Mary's
|6/3/2022
|Jalen Adaway
|Wing
|St. Bonaventure
|6/3/2022
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|Wing
|Milwaukee
|6/3/2022
|Moussa Diabate
|Forward
|Michigan
|6/3/2022
|Collin Gillespie
|Guard
|Villanova
|6/3/2022
|Quenton Jackson
|Wing
|Texas A&M
|6/3/2022
|Alex O'Connell
|Wing
|Creighton
|6/4/2022
|Kennedy Chandler
|Guard
|Tennessee
|6/4/2022
|Kameron McGusty
|Wing
|Miami (FL)
|6/4/2022
|Justin Minaya
|Wing
|Providence
|6/4/2022
|Josh Minott
|Forward
|Memphis
|6/4/2022
|Darryl Morsell
|Wing
|Marquette
|6/4/2022
|JD Notae
|Guard
|Arkansas
Loading comments...