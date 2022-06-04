Hornets pre-draft workouts: June 3rd and June 4th

The Charlotte Hornets have hosted another pair of draft workouts—one each on Friday and Saturday. Here are the Tweets and list of prospects.

Your Friday #NBADraft workout lineup at the Hive:



Alex O'Connell (Creighton) — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 3, 2022

Visiting the Hive today for #NBADraft workouts:



JD Notae (Arkansas) — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 4, 2022

Jalen Adaway, Wing, St. Bonaventure

Patrick Baldwin Jr., Wing, Milwaukee

Moussa Diabate, Forward, Michigan

Collin Gillespie, Guard, Villanova

Quenton Jackson, Wing, Texas A&M

Alex O’Connell, Wing, Creighton

Kennedy Chandler, Guard, Tennessee

Kameron McGusty, Wing, Miami (FL)

Justin Minaya, Wing, Providence

Josh Minott, Forward, Memphis

Darryl Morsell, Wing, Marquette

JD Notae, Guard, Arkansas

There are a few second round targets in here. We profile Josh Minott the other day. Moussa Diabate and Patrick Baldwin were highly touted recruits but didn’t light the world on fire as freshmen. Kennedy Chandler is an intriguing guard prospect, but his projected range is probably in between where the Hornets picks are.

Here’s the updated list of all the workouts.