Mike D’Antoni to meet with Michael Jordan and Hornets brass

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets are bringing in Mike D’Antoni for a final interview with the front office that will include Michael Jordan.

As the franchise’s coaching search nears an end, the Charlotte Hornets are set to bring Mike D’Antoni to meet with owner Michael Jordan later this week, sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni will follow Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, who’s expected to meet with Jordan on Tuesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2022

As Woj mentions, D’Antoni joins Kenny Atkinson as the only coaches to make it this far in the interview process, and it’s likely one of the two will named the next head coach of the Hornets late this week or early next week.

D’Antoni currently serves as an assistant on Steve Nash’s staff with the Brooklyn Nets. He’s had a great deal of success as a head coach in the NBA, boasting a .560 career winning percentage, 10 playoff appearances, and two coach of the year awards.