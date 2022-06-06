 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mike D’Antoni to meet with Michael Jordan and Hornets brass

D’Antoni joins Atkinson on the short short list.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Four Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets are bringing in Mike D’Antoni for a final interview with the front office that will include Michael Jordan.

As Woj mentions, D’Antoni joins Kenny Atkinson as the only coaches to make it this far in the interview process, and it’s likely one of the two will named the next head coach of the Hornets late this week or early next week.

D’Antoni currently serves as an assistant on Steve Nash’s staff with the Brooklyn Nets. He’s had a great deal of success as a head coach in the NBA, boasting a .560 career winning percentage, 10 playoff appearances, and two coach of the year awards.

Poll

How would you feel if the Hornets hired Mike D’Antoni as head coach?

view results
  • 31%
    Super excited!
    (37 votes)
  • 46%
    Not great, not bad
    (55 votes)
  • 22%
    Don’t like it
    (26 votes)
118 votes total Vote Now

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...