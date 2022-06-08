 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hornets pre-draft workouts: June 6th and 7th

Another couple of groups of second round and undrafted targets.

By Jonathan DeLong
2022 NBA Draft Combine Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets hosted another pair of workouts on June 6th and June 7th. Here are the Tweets and the players.

  • Keon Ellis, Wing, Alabama
  • Mike Foster, Forward, G League Ignite
  • Kellan Grady, Wing, Kentucky
  • Ron Harper Jr., Wing, Rutgers
  • Brandon Horvath, Forward, Utah State
  • Žiga Samar, Guard, Fuenlabrada (Spain)
  • Tyson Etienne, Guard, Wichita State
  • Jordan Goldwire, Guard, Oklahoma
  • John Meeks, Wing, College of Charleston
  • Orlando Robinson, Big, Fresno State
  • D’Shawn Schwartz, Wing, George Mason
  • Bryson Williams, Forward, Texas Tech

The first workout has more recognizable names, with Keon Ellis, Mike Foster, and Ron Harper Jr. all candidates to have their name called in the second round or quickly inked to undrafted contracts upon the draft’s conclusion. There are a lot of shooters in the groups. The Hornets, like the rest of the league, probably want to strike gold on unheralded shooters like the Miami Heat have.

Here are the list of prospects to have visited the Hornets now:

Charlotte Hornets 2022 pre-draft workouts

Date Player Position School
5/29/2022 Koadirchi Akobundu-Ehiogu Big UT-Arlington
5/29/2022 Rasie Bolton Guard Gonzaga
5/29/2022 Tari Eason Forward LSU
5/29/2022 Terquavion Smith Guard NC State
5/29/2022 Marcus Weathers Wing SMU
5/29/2022 Isaiah Whaley Forward UConn
6/1/2022 Ochai Agbaji Wing Kansas
6/1/2022 Trevor Keels Wing Duke
6/1/2022 Jean Montero Guard Overtime Elite
6/1/2022 James Akinjo Guard Baylor
6/1/2022 Kofi Cockburn Big Illinois
6/1/2022 Luka Brajkovic Big Davidson
6/2/2022 Dhieu Deing Guard UTSA
6/2/2022 Phlandrous Fleming Jr. Guard Florida
6/2/2022 Both Gach Guard Utah
6/2/2022 Jalen Johnson Guard Mercer
6/2/2022 Tommy Kuhse Guard Saint Mary's
6/3/2022 Jalen Adaway Wing St. Bonaventure
6/3/2022 Patrick Baldwin Jr. Wing Milwaukee
6/3/2022 Moussa Diabate Forward Michigan
6/3/2022 Collin Gillespie Guard Villanova
6/3/2022 Quenton Jackson Wing Texas A&M
6/3/2022 Alex O'Connell Wing Creighton
6/4/2022 Kennedy Chandler Guard Tennessee
6/4/2022 Kameron McGusty Wing Miami (FL)
6/4/2022 Justin Minaya Wing Providence
6/4/2022 Josh Minott Forward Memphis
6/4/2022 Darryl Morsell Wing Marquette
6/4/2022 JD Notae Guard Arkansas
6/6/2022 Keon Ellis Wing Alabama
6/6/2022 Mike Foster Forward G League Ignite
6/6/2022 Kellan Grady Wing Kentucky
6/6/2022 Ron Harper Jr. Wing Rutgers
6/6/2022 Brandon Horvath Forward Utah State
6/6/2022 Žiga Samar Guard Fuenlabrada (Spain)
6/7/2022 Tyson Etienne Guard Wichita State
6/7/2022 Jordan Goldwire Guard Oklahoma
6/7/2022 John Meeks Wing College of Charleston
6/7/2022 Orlando Robinson Big Fresno State
6/7/2022 D'Shawn Schwartz Wing George Mason
6/7/2022 Bryson Williams Forward Texas Tech
