Hornets pre-draft workouts: June 6th and 7th

The Charlotte Hornets hosted another pair of workouts on June 6th and June 7th. Here are the Tweets and the players.

At today’s #NBADraft workout :



Keon Ellis (Alabama)

Mike Foster (G League Ignite)

Kellan Grady (Kentucky)

Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers)

Brandon Horvath (Utah State)

Žiga Samar (Fuenlabrada/Spain) — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 6, 2022

Visiting the Hive for today’s #NBADraft workout :



Tyson Etienne (Wichita State)

Jordan Goldwire (Oklahoma)

John Meeks (College of Charleston)

Orlando Robinson (Fresno State)

D’Shawn Schwartz (George Mason)

Bryson Williams (Texas Tech) — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 7, 2022

The first workout has more recognizable names, with Keon Ellis, Mike Foster, and Ron Harper Jr. all candidates to have their name called in the second round or quickly inked to undrafted contracts upon the draft’s conclusion. There are a lot of shooters in the groups. The Hornets, like the rest of the league, probably want to strike gold on unheralded shooters like the Miami Heat have.

Here are the list of prospects to have visited the Hornets now: