Hornets pre-draft workouts: June 6th and 7th

The Charlotte Hornets hosted another pair of workouts on June 6th and June 7th. Here are the Tweets and the players.
At today’s #NBADraft workout :— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 6, 2022
Keon Ellis (Alabama)
Mike Foster (G League Ignite)
Kellan Grady (Kentucky)
Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers)
Brandon Horvath (Utah State)
Žiga Samar (Fuenlabrada/Spain)
Visiting the Hive for today’s #NBADraft workout :— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 7, 2022
Tyson Etienne (Wichita State)
Jordan Goldwire (Oklahoma)
John Meeks (College of Charleston)
Orlando Robinson (Fresno State)
D’Shawn Schwartz (George Mason)
Bryson Williams (Texas Tech)
The first workout has more recognizable names, with Keon Ellis, Mike Foster, and Ron Harper Jr. all candidates to have their name called in the second round or quickly inked to undrafted contracts upon the draft’s conclusion. There are a lot of shooters in the groups. The Hornets, like the rest of the league, probably want to strike gold on unheralded shooters like the Miami Heat have.
Here are the list of prospects to have visited the Hornets now:
Charlotte Hornets 2022 pre-draft workouts
|Date
|Player
|Position
|School
|5/29/2022
|Koadirchi Akobundu-Ehiogu
|Big
|UT-Arlington
|5/29/2022
|Rasie Bolton
|Guard
|Gonzaga
|5/29/2022
|Tari Eason
|Forward
|LSU
|5/29/2022
|Terquavion Smith
|Guard
|NC State
|5/29/2022
|Marcus Weathers
|Wing
|SMU
|5/29/2022
|Isaiah Whaley
|Forward
|UConn
|6/1/2022
|Ochai Agbaji
|Wing
|Kansas
|6/1/2022
|Trevor Keels
|Wing
|Duke
|6/1/2022
|Jean Montero
|Guard
|Overtime Elite
|6/1/2022
|James Akinjo
|Guard
|Baylor
|6/1/2022
|Kofi Cockburn
|Big
|Illinois
|6/1/2022
|Luka Brajkovic
|Big
|Davidson
|6/2/2022
|Dhieu Deing
|Guard
|UTSA
|6/2/2022
|Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|Guard
|Florida
|6/2/2022
|Both Gach
|Guard
|Utah
|6/2/2022
|Jalen Johnson
|Guard
|Mercer
|6/2/2022
|Tommy Kuhse
|Guard
|Saint Mary's
|6/3/2022
|Jalen Adaway
|Wing
|St. Bonaventure
|6/3/2022
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|Wing
|Milwaukee
|6/3/2022
|Moussa Diabate
|Forward
|Michigan
|6/3/2022
|Collin Gillespie
|Guard
|Villanova
|6/3/2022
|Quenton Jackson
|Wing
|Texas A&M
|6/3/2022
|Alex O'Connell
|Wing
|Creighton
|6/4/2022
|Kennedy Chandler
|Guard
|Tennessee
|6/4/2022
|Kameron McGusty
|Wing
|Miami (FL)
|6/4/2022
|Justin Minaya
|Wing
|Providence
|6/4/2022
|Josh Minott
|Forward
|Memphis
|6/4/2022
|Darryl Morsell
|Wing
|Marquette
|6/4/2022
|JD Notae
|Guard
|Arkansas
|6/6/2022
|Keon Ellis
|Wing
|Alabama
|6/6/2022
|Mike Foster
|Forward
|G League Ignite
|6/6/2022
|Kellan Grady
|Wing
|Kentucky
|6/6/2022
|Ron Harper Jr.
|Wing
|Rutgers
|6/6/2022
|Brandon Horvath
|Forward
|Utah State
|6/6/2022
|Žiga Samar
|Guard
|Fuenlabrada (Spain)
|6/7/2022
|Tyson Etienne
|Guard
|Wichita State
|6/7/2022
|Jordan Goldwire
|Guard
|Oklahoma
|6/7/2022
|John Meeks
|Wing
|College of Charleston
|6/7/2022
|Orlando Robinson
|Big
|Fresno State
|6/7/2022
|D'Shawn Schwartz
|Wing
|George Mason
|6/7/2022
|Bryson Williams
|Forward
|Texas Tech
