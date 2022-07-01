Hornets announce 2022 Las Vegas Summer League roster

The Charlotte Hornets announced their roster for the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on Friday afternoon. The event is sponsored by NBA2K23 this year and will be called NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022.

Introducing the NBA 2K23 Summer League Roster.



Rookies Bryce McGowens and Mark Williams will both be present, along with second-year bigs Kai Jones and JT Thor. James Bouknight will miss summer league following a surgery to repair a tendon in his finger. Scottie Lewis will join the Hornets in Vegas after spending last season on a Two-Way contract, though fellow Two-Way player Arnoldas Kulboka is with the Lithuanian national team right now and will miss the trip.

Of course, LiAngelo Ball is back. While his shot at cracking an NBA roster remains slim, he’s a rotation-level player in the G League and it’s good to keep him around for things like this given his brother’s status. Nick Richards will head out west for his second summer league.

The undrafted/free agent pool on the Hornets summer league roster is actually pretty fun. Justin Minaya and Isaiah Whaley are big, versatile with potential to become NBA players if they develop as shooters. Brady Manek became a household name among college hoops fans for his lights-out three-point shooting during North Carolina’s 2022 tournament run.

LJ Figueroa, a strong, physical wing played for the G League Santa Cruz Warriors last season after going undrafted out of Oregon in 2021. Ty-Shon Alexander went undrafted out of Creighton in 2020 and played 15 games for Phoenix in 2020-21 before making his way over to Italy last season. Jalen Crutcher, a teammate of Obi Toppin at Dayton, was the best point guard the Greensboro Swarm had last season and will be tasked with running the show out in Vegas. Cameron McGriff played for the Swarm last year too, and even signed a 10-day contract with Portland in December.

Jordan Surenkamp, the head coach of the Swarm, will be at the helm in Vegas. Hornets assistant and developmental coach Nick Friedman and Greensboro assistant/former NBAer Donyell Marshall highlight the group of assistant coaches.

The only concern with this roster is there’s little playmaking outside of Crutcher, who is the only real point guard on the team. But, I don’t think point guard play is as big of a deal in summer league as it is during real NBA games. The Hornets will be bringing yet another fun group of young players to Las Vegas this July. The full schedule of games is linked below.