Filed under: Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers summer league game thread By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Jul 10, 2022, 9:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers summer league game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images If you missed it in the preview, the Hornets haven’t won a Summer League in 1,101 days. I cannot get over this fact. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Preview: Hornets look for their first Summer League win in over 1,100 days Hornets Summer League Notebook: Kai Jones, LJ Figueroa, and Smooth McGowens Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers summer league game thread Bryce McGowens adds another scoring punch to the Charlotte backcourt Preview: Hornets open Summer League slate against the Pacers Trending Hornets: Terry Rozier just keeps getting better Loading comments...
Loading comments...