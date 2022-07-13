Preview: Summer League Hornets look for second straight win against Cavs

What: Charlotte Hornets (1-1) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1)

When: 5:00 pm EDT

Where: Cox Pavilion; Las Vegas, NV

How to watch: ESPNU

The Hornets finally got a Summer Leauge win for the first time in over three years on Sunday against the Lakers. They got off to a slow start, but they clawed their way back into the game and ultimately won on a JT Thor 3-pointer in sudden death double overtime.

Nick Richards has been the Hornets best player to this point, which isn’t entirely surprising given his experience. He’s averaged 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds across the two games. Bryce McGowens fell off after a strong opening performance, but his slack was picked up by a very strong game off the bench from Ty-Shon Alexander. The other story thus far has been the play of LJ Figueroa, who is 13-of-13 from the field and 4-of-4 from three through two games. If he in fact cannot miss shots from the field, the Hornets may need to look at signing him to the big club.

Today’s opponent is the Cavs, whose Summer League roster features first round pick Ochai Agbaji. Agbaji has had a decent start to summer league and will be the most intriguing player to watch. RJ Nembhard has been the best player for the Cavs to this point, so he’s another guy to have on the radar.

If I had any say in the matter, I’d put Nick Richards on ice or significantly reduce his minutes in favor of getting more time for Mark Williams, who has struggled to get comfortable on the offensive end of the floor to this point. Beyond that, we’ll have to see if any other fringe player elevates their play.