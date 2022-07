What: Charlotte Hornets (2-1) vs Chicago Bulls (2-1)

When: 6:00 pm EDT

Where: Cox Pavilion; Las Vegas, NV

How to watch: ESPN2

The Hornets will try to make it three in a row tonight. Bryce McGowens continues to impress. Bigs Kai Jones and Mark Williams split minutes at the five and both looked much more comfortable than in previous outings.

Tonight’s opponent features first round pick Dalen Terry.

Chat about the game and have some fun.

This is now an open thread!