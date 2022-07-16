Hornets vs Timberwolves preview and game thread

What: Charlotte Hornets (2-2) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (1-3)

When: 5:00 pm EDT

Where: Cox Pavilion; Las Vegas, NV

How to watch: NBATV

The Hornets 2-2 record was not good enough to earn them a spot in the summer league title game. Instead, they’ll play a consolation game.

Tonight’s opponent is the Timberwolves. The big story here is Bryce McGowens vs Josh Minott, which will captivate just about any NBA fan. The Hornets traded the 45th pick (which turned into Minott) to the Timberwolves to move up and grab McGowens at pick number 40. Tonight and tonight alone will determine who won that trade.

Not much more to say. Hopefully the Hornets give us some entertaining basketball to hold us until real basketball stuff starts up again at the end of September.

This is now an open thread!