Hornets agree to terms with Cody Martin for four years, $32 million

The Hornets bring back a versatile wing on a very good deal.

By Jonathan DeLong
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets have come to terms on a new contract with Cody Martin. It's a 4 year, $32 million deal.

It's a very good deal for the Hornets, who will retain Martin for less than the value of the mid-level exception. He'll keep the Hornets deep on the wings

Last season, he averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 38.4% from three, all career highs.

In other news related to this, Cody Martin has made Hornets history.

