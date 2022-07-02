Hornets agree to terms with Cody Martin for four years, $32 million

The Charlotte Hornets have come to terms on a new contract with Cody Martin. It's a 4 year, $32 million deal.
#Hornets have agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with Cody Martin, league sources tell @theobserver.— Rod Boone (@rodboone) July 2, 2022
Restricted free agent Cody Martin has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2022
It's a very good deal for the Hornets, who will retain Martin for less than the value of the mid-level exception. He'll keep the Hornets deep on the wings
Last season, he averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 38.4% from three, all career highs.
In other news related to this, Cody Martin has made Hornets history.
Cody Martin becomes the first 2nd round pick to be resigned after their rookie contract in Charlotte Hornets history. https://t.co/82LZraqz1F— James Plowright (@British_Buzz) July 2, 2022
