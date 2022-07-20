Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse; pleads not guilty

Charlotte Hornets free agent forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony charges—one count of domestic violence and two counts of child abuse, stemming from an incident in late June.

From the ESPN report:

District Attorney George Gascon said his office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. According to the DA’s release, the case “includes an allegation of causing great bodily injury on the domestic violence victim.” The DA’s release noted that the children were present for the alleged assault but did not otherwise specify what the child abuse counts stemmed from.

The Hornets released a statement on the charges:

“We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges. These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

The Hornets extended a qualifying offer to Bridges before the incident and we are past the deadline to rescind it. It will expire on Oct. 1 if Bridges does not sign it beforehand, but Bridges will remain a restricted free agent.