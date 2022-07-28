Hornets news and rumors for late July

It’s late July, which means absolutely nothing is happening in NBA land right now. I probably need to lower the bar on what’s story worthy this time of year, but for now, we’ll consolidate a few pieces of Charlotte Hornets news that have trickled out into the Internet over the last few days. Here we go:

LaMelo Ball is changing his jersey number to 1 . The Hornets star guard will go back to the number he wore all throughout his pre-NBA days. Now your LaMelo Ball #2 jersey is a throwback.

Shams is also reporting that the Hornets are considering a reunion with a former star . If you can't figure that out from the strong hint, Kemba Walker is the player the Hornets are rumored to be interested in bringing on. Isaiah Thomas is also another target for the team, so it's highly probable one of those two is on the roster next year as point guard depth.

The Hornets have expressed interest in Donovan Mitchell. Danny Ainge is calling the shots in Utah now, so you know he's looking for any and every trade he can say he totally almost accepted.

That’s about all for now. We’ll keep an eye on anything Hornets related that comes out as we try to survive until camp opens.