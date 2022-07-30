Reports: The Hornets have become bigger players in Donovan Mitchell trade discussions

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that talks between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks about star guard Donovan Mitchell have stalled out, while the Jazz remain in talks with other interested teams, including the Charlotte Hornets.

Trade talks between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have stalled, sources tell @ShamsCharania.



The Jazz are engaging other teams, such as the Hornets and Wizards.



@TheRallypic.twitter.com/gC8Rjurky2 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 29, 2022

The other team mentioned alongside the Hornets as potential suitor for Donovan Mitchell was the Washington Wizards.

A trade package for Mitchell would almost certainly center around Terry Rozier, as the pair are positionally redundant and wouldn’t fit the payroll very well. Along with Rozier, the Hornets would probably have to give up a couple of young players like James Bouknight, JT Thor, or others, and a treasure trove of first round picks.

Mitchell would be a very strong complement to LaMelo Ball with his high volume scoring and secondary ball handing abilities. He’d also give the Hornets at least two All Stars, which is generally a good starting point for a team trying to make some noise in the postseason.