Preview: Hornets open Summer League slate against the Pacers

What: Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers

When: 6:00 pm EDT

Where: Thomas & Mack Center; Las Vegas, NV

How to watch: ESPN2

Let’s watch some basketball on the court, shall we?

The Summer League Hornets make their debut against the Summer League Pacers. In case you missed it, you can find the Hornets full summer league roster here. The group will be led by Jordan Surenkamp, head coach of the Greensboro Swarm. We’ll get our first look at a pair of Hornets rookies—Mark Williams and Bryce McGowens. We’ll also get to see the work returning players Kai Jones, JT Thor, Scottie Lewis, and Nick Richards have put in. LiAngelo Ball is back as well.

The Pacers will showcase the sixth pick of the 2022 NBA Draft in Bennedict Mathurin and 31st overall pick Andrew Nembhard, who was a favorite of many on this blog.

Everything we’re going to see this evening is going to be a mystery, so I don’t know how much I can really preview this. Remember, whatever happens in the Summer League is not necessarily predictive of anything, so nobody panic. But here are some things we can watch for: