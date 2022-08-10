Jordan Surenkamp returns as head coach of the Greensboro Swarm

The Greensboro Swarm announced that Jordan Surenkamp will return as the team’s head coach for the 2022-23 season. It’ll be his second season in charge of the Swarm after two seasons as the Charlotte Hornets head video coordinator.

Head Coach Jordan Surenkamp is returning to lead the Swarm for the 2022-23 season!



The Swarm struggled last season, limping to a 9-24 record that ranked 26th of 28 G League teams. Despite the poor record, Twitter mentions will lead you to believe that his biggest shortcoming is the lack of minutes he gives to LiAngelo Ball.

The Hornets won’t be too concerned with the win/loss record, though I’m sure they’d prefer to see more wins if they had the choice. The primary focus of Surenkamp with the Swarm is to implement the schemes and principles of the Hornets so that G League assignees and prospects are as prepared as possible if they get called into action for the NBA club.

The Swarm’s roster won’t be set until after the Hornets make their final cuts. It’ll probably look similar to the Hornets summer league roster minus the NBA players. They still have one more two way contract to fill as well.