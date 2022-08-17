Charlotte Hornets schedule unveiled

The NBA unveiled its full schedule today, so we can now look at the full Charlotte Hornets schedule. You can check out any place where the schedules are normally posted to see the full thing. Here are a few of the highlights:

The Hornets open their season on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, October 19

The last game of the regular season is a matinee game at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, April 9

The Hornets have two games televised on ESPN (at Chicago and at Boston) and one game on TNT (home against Chicago). This is the third or fourth straight year the Hornets have had a nationally televised game against the Celtics. The Ball brother reunion was always going to garner national attention.

The Hornets play on NBATV at 1:00 for Martin Luther King Day on January 16

The Hornets play 19 of their first 41 games at home and 22 of their final 41 games at home

There are six instances of them playing the same team in two consecutive games. All require no travel in between games.

Some more schedule analysis can be found in the schedule analysis link on the Hornets team site.

Now that we’ve seen the order of the games, how many games are the Hornets winning?