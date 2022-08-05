Hornets announce preseason schedule

The Charlotte Hornets have announced their preseason schedule.

Mark your calendars.

Set your alarms.

Hornets basketball is coming



— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 4, 2022

All of the games will be broadcast on the radio, but only two are going to be televised locally.

I’d like to see them televise more preseason games just for the convenience. I’m sure it’d get more viewers than whatever else Bally is going to be airing at that time. I also think it’d be good for business to play at least one other home game in not Charlotte. Grow the brand, ya know.

Less than two months til the Hornets are back on the court. We’ll have about a week break after the 76ers game and then the regular season will be here.