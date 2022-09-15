Hornets unveil new Statement uniform and court for 2022-23 season

After three seasons bearing the “CHA” wordmark across the chest, the Charlotte Hornets unveiled a new Statement uniform to debut during the 2022-23 season.

New Statement threads coming to a court near you. @LendingTree | https://t.co/570a2Jworh pic.twitter.com/nSH9aSqABj — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 15, 2022

The most significant difference between this update and the past iteration of the Statement uniform, which is essentially an alternate jersey to pair with the Association (white/home) and Icon (dark color/away) uniforms for this season, is the change to the “Hornets” wordmark from “CHA.” Fans will surely be happy that abbreviation is no longer a part of the Hornets uniform branding.

Apart from the change in lettering, the details to this uniform are pretty cool. The teal cell pattern on the trim and down the sides of the uniforms looks great, as does the stinger-shaped pattern and “C” waistband logo on the shorts. Shorts are an underrated aspect of NBA uniforms, and these Statement shorts are elite and among the best shorts to be worn by a team this season. All NBA jerseys this season will also feature a #6 patch on the chest to honor Bill Russell. Here’s a look at the graphic made by the Hornets to further explain the details of the uniform that was used in their press release.

These uniforms will be worn eight times at home this season, all on Saturday games. The Hornets will wear the Statement threads on the road seven times, totaling 16 appearances for the new uniforms.

Later in the afternoon, the Hornets announced that there will also be a new Statement edition court to accompany the uniforms.

Wait, we're not done. Introducing the NEW Statement Edition Court. pic.twitter.com/7UbpYoXSeP — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 15, 2022

The silhouette logo at center court looks really clean and the unique hardwood design accents it well. The cell/honeycomb pattern the Hornets have utilized in the last handful of years plays in so many different facets; logos, uniforms, courts, everything. Charlotte’s design team really went all-out in creating new uniforms and a court for the Statement edition this season.

Overall, I think the new uniforms look pretty fly (pun intended) and the return to “Hornets” across the chest is welcomed with open arms. The new court is an awesome bonus, too. What are your thoughts?