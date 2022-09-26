 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hornets sign LiAngelo Ball to one-year contract

The older brother of LaMelo Ball joins Charlotte for the second-straight preseason.

By Chase Whitney
/ new
2021 Las Vegas Summer League - Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets have signed LiAngelo Ball to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract as first reported by The Charlotte Observer’s Rod Boone.

LiAngelo, the older brother of LaMelo Ball, spent last preseason with the Hornets before being waived and playing the 2021-22 NBA G League season with the Greensboro Swarm. Presumably, Ball was signed to either an Exhibit 10 contract or a non-guaranteed deal with the implication that he’d sign with the Swarm unless offered a lucrative contract by a club overseas.

Ball’s signing brings the offseason roster to the 20-player limit, though only 13 are signed to guaranteed contracts and one Two-Way slot remains open. If and when Ball or the other Exhibit 10 players are waived, the Hornets may sign another player to a guaranteed deal so long as they remain under 20 players during camp and cut the roster to 15 plus two Two-Way slots by the beginning of the regular season.

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...