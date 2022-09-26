Hornets sign LiAngelo Ball to one-year contract

The Charlotte Hornets have signed LiAngelo Ball to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract as first reported by The Charlotte Observer’s Rod Boone.

#Hornets have signed LiAngelo Ball to a one-year deal, league sources told @theobserver. Story coming. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) September 26, 2022

LiAngelo, the older brother of LaMelo Ball, spent last preseason with the Hornets before being waived and playing the 2021-22 NBA G League season with the Greensboro Swarm. Presumably, Ball was signed to either an Exhibit 10 contract or a non-guaranteed deal with the implication that he’d sign with the Swarm unless offered a lucrative contract by a club overseas.

Ball’s signing brings the offseason roster to the 20-player limit, though only 13 are signed to guaranteed contracts and one Two-Way slot remains open. If and when Ball or the other Exhibit 10 players are waived, the Hornets may sign another player to a guaranteed deal so long as they remain under 20 players during camp and cut the roster to 15 plus two Two-Way slots by the beginning of the regular season.