ATH Podcast: The holidays are over and the Hornets are still losing

The Charlotte Hornets have continued to lose since we last talked. We do our best to have engaging conversations about a season that has gone nowhere fast. Here’s what we talk about:
- A conversation about the Hornets shooting metrics and their inability to make shots
- The Hornets defense is surprisingly bad in conjunction with their woeful offense
- The musical chairs continue on the injury report with the returns of Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin and the departures of Kelly Oubre and Gordon Hayward
- The effect of Oubre’s injury on his trade value
- Mark Williams’ play now that he’s getting regular rotation minutes
- A routine checkup on LaMelo Ball’s greatness
- Buzzin’ and wuzzn’t featuring everyone’s favorite Hornet
- Mason Plumlee’s hall of fame company
- Chase is old and washed
- What we’re rooting for going forward and the idea of tanking
Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts
