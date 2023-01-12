 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors game thread

By Chase Whitney
/ new
Charlotte Hornets v Toronto Raptors Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Hornets wrap up a four-game road trip and a two-game set with the Raptors. Why not come home with a W?

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...