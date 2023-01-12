Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors game thread By Chase Whitney@chasewhitney_ Jan 12, 2023, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images Hornets wrap up a four-game road trip and a two-game set with the Raptors. Why not come home with a W? This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: LaMelo Ball scores 32 but Hornets lose to Raptors again, 124-114 Preview: Hornets round out four-game road trip in matchup with Raptors Recap: Hornets can’t overcome late Raptors run and lose, 132-120 Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors game thread Preview: Hornets head to Toronto for first of back to back games against Raptors ATH Podcast: The holidays are over and the Hornets are still losing Loading comments...
Loading comments...