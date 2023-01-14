Filed under: Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics game thread By Chase Whitney@chasewhitney_ Jan 14, 2023, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images The Celtics have won five-straight, comfortably hold the best record in the NBA, and employ a leading MVP candidate in Jayson Tatum. For Charlotte’s sake, at least Jaylen Brown is out tonight. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Hornets go cold in second half and lose to Celtics, 122-106 Preview: Hornets host rolling Celtics for front end of two-game set Recap: LaMelo Ball scores 32 but Hornets lose to Raptors again, 124-114 Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors game thread Preview: Hornets round out four-game road trip in matchup with Raptors Recap: Hornets can’t overcome late Raptors run and lose, 132-120 Loading comments...
Loading comments...