Steve Clifford is now the winningest coach in Hornets franchise history

On Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Houston Rockets for their 12th win of the season. The win had more significance than just keeping the Hornets out of last place and nine games out of a play-in spot. It was also Steve Clifford’s 208th win as head coach of the Hornets, setting a new franchise record that was previously held by Allan Bristow, who coached the first iteration of the Hornets from 1992 to 1996.

There’s something oddly poetic about the timing of the record. It’s been a celebratory occasion on the team’s social media accounts, which is somewhat awkward given the team’s current situation in the standings and the fact that came on the same night that star point guard LaMelo Ball left the game with an injury.

The record setting win puts Steve Clifford’s career record with the Hornets at 208-248. I’d have to do the research, but I can’t imagine many franchises’ all time winningest coaches have a losing record or made the playoffs in just one-third of their seasons in charge. But if nothing else, it’s very on brand for Charlotte sports.