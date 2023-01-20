Changes are coming...

As many of you may have seen, Vox Media is cutting about 7% of its workforce in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, At the Hive and its writers are part of those cuts. Things will continue to operate as normal through February. After that, I don't know.

In the meantime, I want to thank all of you for all of your support and engagement with the site over the years. It's hard to find a place where Hornets fans can talk about Hornets basketball, but you all have made this one of those rare places. I'm extremely grateful for all of it.

More details to come later, but for now, thank you all again.