Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks game thread By Chase Whitney@chasewhitney_ Jan 21, 2023, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images Frank the Tank revenge game. Gordon Hayward in, LaMelo Ball out. Hawks have won five-straight. John Collins is a hot name in the rumor mill, again. Did I miss anything? This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Preview: Hayward probable to return as Hornets visit Hawks Changes are coming... Steve Clifford is now the winningest coach in Hornets franchise history Recap: Big second half propels Hornets past Rockets, 122-117 Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets game thread Preview: Hornets in prime shape to end losing skid versus Rockets Loading comments...
Loading comments...