 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz game thread

By MickSmiley
/ new
Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz, Game 3 Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Let’s see if the Hornets can get their third straight win on this road trip. This time in spectacular Salt Lake City against a Jazz team that has been slumping as of late.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...