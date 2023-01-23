Hornets are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline

The Charlotte Hornets are expected to be sellers this trade deadline according to Marc Stein’s newsletter (sourced in this Yahoo Sports article by Kurt Helin). In Stein’s report:

...Charlotte is likewise prepared to take calls on veterans like Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. as the Hornets prioritize lottery position in the wake of LaMelo Ball‘s third ankle injury this season. At 12-34 entering Saturday’s play, Charlotte is well on course to finish with one of the league’s worst four records. Something else of note to monitor in Charlotte: Word is that the Hornets’ interest in re-signing P.J. Washington has risen sharply compared to last summer, when the Hornets were expected to prioritize Miles Bridges.

The report is mostly unsurprising. At 13-34, the Hornets would have to win twice as many games as they lose for the rest of the season just to have an outside shot of maybe sneaking into the last play-in spot. Given what we’ve seen from this year, that seems nigh impossible.

Oubre has often been postulated as an ideal trade candidate given his expiring contract and strong play this season, though a hand injury has certainly muddied the waters around his value. Helin adds in his article that there are a number of playoff teams interested in Rozier’s services.

There is interest from a number of playoff teams in Rozier and Oubre, but moving Hayward and his $30 million contract, with $31.5 million guaranteed next season, will be much more difficult (the Hornets would have to throw in sweeteners to get someone to take that on).

Given Rozier’s team control on a relatively team friendly deal for the next three years after this one, the Hornets might be able to get a decent haul for him if they decide they get a good enough offer.

The team would surely like to get off Gordon Hayward’s contract, but as Helin notes, that’s a more difficult task given Hayward’s continued problems with injuries and his diminished effectiveness this season.

One name not mentioned in these reports is Mason Plumlee, who the Hornets should be shopping as well. The Hornets big has helped them out by playing the best basketball of his career in the months leading up to the trade deadline, so the Hornets have a chance to sell high to a playoff team that needs center depth (looking at you, Clippers).

PJ Washington might be the Hornets best trade chip given his youth and current low price tag, but the team seems to value him more now with Miles Bridges’ future up in the air. I’d expect him here for the foreseeable future.