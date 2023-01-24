Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns game thread By Chase Whitney@chasewhitney_ Jan 24, 2023, 8:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images No Melo, Booker, Ayton, Hayward, Oubre, Crowder or Martin tonight. It’s always nice to see our good pal Bismack Biyombo, though. What a guy. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Preview: Hornets round out four-game road trip in Phoenix Recap: Hornets outmatched by Jazz, 120-102 Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz game thread Preview: The Hornets look to build a three-game winning streak tonight against the Jazz Hornets are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline Recap: Hornets rally from 19 point deficit to beat Hawks, 122-118 Loading comments...
