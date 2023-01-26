Filed under: Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls game thread By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Jan 26, 2023, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports The black versus red color matchup will be cool if nothing else tonight. And I wouldn’t bet against nothing else cool happening tonight. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: The Hornets sealed a win over the Bulls with a Mason Plumlee jump shot Preview: Hornets return home to face underachieving Bulls 2023 NBA Draft prospects for Hornets fans to keep an eye on Recap: Hornets outmatched for the second night in a row and lose to Suns, 128-97 Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns game thread Preview: Hornets round out four-game road trip in Phoenix Loading comments...
Loading comments...