Preview: The Hornets take on the hot Miami Heat in an early afternoon showdown

What: Charlotte Hornets (14-36) versus Miami Heat (28-22)

When: 1:00 pm EST

Where: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBATV

The Hornets have an early 1:00 tipoff today against a well-rounded and very tough Miami Heat team. Charlotte has won three of their last five games while the Heat have been on a heater lately (pun intended) after having won eight of their last 10.

Miami’s starting five is full of guys who know their roles and perform them well. Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry has lost a step but is still smart and effective. Shooting guard Tyler Herro is one of three Heat players averaging over 20 points per game with his 20.2 PPG average. Former Hornet Caleb Martin starts at small forward and plays solid wing defense with limited offense. Forward Jimmy Butler leads the team with 21.8 points and 2.1 steals per game. Versatile center Bam Adebayo averages 21.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Miami’s bench gets decent contributions from guards Gabe Vincent and a resurgent Victor Oladipo. Forward Max Strus is good for nearly 13 points per game.

As for the Hornets, let’s give some love to center Mason Plumlee who is quietly having an incredible run right now. In his last 14 games he has averaged 17.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, demonstrating both scoring and rebounding that he had never show before in his long NBA career. He’ll have his hands full with Bam Adebayo today.