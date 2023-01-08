 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers game thread

By Jonathan DeLong
Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Last year the Hornets went bonkers against the Pacers. They just went bonkers against the Bucks on Friday. Can history repeat itself?

This is now an open thread!

