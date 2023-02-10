ATH Podcast: Hornets trade deadline extravaganza episode

The trade deadline has come and gone and boy howdy was it a doozy. The Charlotte Hornets made a couple of trades and got back some second round picks for their troubles. On this episode:
- The Hornets had a trade deadline
- Jalen McDaniels was traded to the 76ers for a couple of second round picks, and it seems like the Hornets just threw their hat into a ring that didn’t need their hat
- The reason PJ Washington is likely seen as a more valuable asset and the role his restricted free agency plays in that
- Mason Plumlee was sent to the Clippers in exchange for a 2028 second round pick, which is a strangely low return given what the Hornets original reported asking price was and the supposed demand for his services
- The ramifications of each trade on the Hornets rotation going forward
- Other trades around the league that affected the market for Hornets players
- Recapping the trade deadline as a whole and the silliness of Kyrie Irving
- The trade deadline of players returning to former teams
- Winners and losers
- Second round picks are NBA cryptocurrency
Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts
Loading comments...