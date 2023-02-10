ATH Podcast: Hornets trade deadline extravaganza episode

The trade deadline has come and gone and boy howdy was it a doozy. The Charlotte Hornets made a couple of trades and got back some second round picks for their troubles. On this episode:

The Hornets had a trade deadline

Jalen McDaniels was traded to the 76ers for a couple of second round picks, and it seems like the Hornets just threw their hat into a ring that didn’t need their hat

The reason PJ Washington is likely seen as a more valuable asset and the role his restricted free agency plays in that

Mason Plumlee was sent to the Clippers in exchange for a 2028 second round pick, which is a strangely low return given what the Hornets original reported asking price was and the supposed demand for his services

The ramifications of each trade on the Hornets rotation going forward

Other trades around the league that affected the market for Hornets players

Recapping the trade deadline as a whole and the silliness of Kyrie Irving

The trade deadline of players returning to former teams

Winners and losers

Second round picks are NBA cryptocurrency

