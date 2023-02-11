Filed under: Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets game thread By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Feb 11, 2023, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Gotta love having games against the best teams in each conference on back to back nights. The Hornets looked not terrible in a loss last night. Let’s hope for something similar tonight. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Hornets can’t keep pace with Nikola Jokic and Nuggets, lose 119-105 Preview: Hornets host west-leading Nuggets Recap: Hornets can’t keep pace with Celtics despite strong second half, 127-116 Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics game thread Preview: New-look Hornets travel north to face Celtics on ESPN ATH Podcast: Hornets trade deadline extravaganza episode Loading comments...
Loading comments...