 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs game thread

By Chase Whitney
/ new
Charlotte Hornets v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Former Hornet Devonte’ Graham returns to the Hive in a new uniform. I’ve always liked his game. Time to see who gets the upper hand in any potential tiebreaker scenario in the lottery.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...