All Star Saturday Night open thread

By Jonathan DeLong
NBA: NBA All Star-Celebrity Game Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Use this space to complain about the dunk contest and how it used to be so much better in the 90s when people got 50s for double clutch reverse dunks.

This is now an open thread!

