 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves game thread

By Chase Whitney
/ new
Minnesota Timberwolves v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Hornets basketball is back. Just 22 more of these things until we’re shifting full-bore into offseason mode.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...