Filed under: Charlotte Hornets versus Orlando Magic game thread By MickSmiley Feb 5, 2023, 12:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets versus Orlando Magic game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images Two first round rookies from Duke, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Charlotte’s Mark Williams, face off as two of the bottom teams in the Eastern Conference do battle in the Tar Heel State. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Preview: The Hornets host a feisty Magic team in an early afternoon matchup Recap: Hornets lose lottery-relevant showdown with the Pistons, 118-112 Charlotte Hornets at Detroit Pistons game thread Preview: Hornets take on Pistons in key matchup for lottery positioning Recap: LaMelo Ball ejected as Hornets lose to Bulls, 114-98 Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls game thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...