Reports: Hornets trade Jalen McDaniels to 76ers for multiple second-round picks, Svi Mykhailiuk, per ESPN

Don’t worry, Mitch Kupchak is working the phones today. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Charlotte Hornets are trading Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers in a four-team deal that involves multiple second-round picks and also sends Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sixers are getting Jalen McDaniels in the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/QzftWxYQ65 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

NBA insider Chris Haynes first reported the Thybulle-to-Portland aspect of the deal, but Woj got the Charlotte end of the trade first.

Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing a deal to send Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

So far, little has been reported in regards to the second-round picks the Hornets and Sixers are receiving in the trade. Bobby Marks has assembled a framework for the pick exchange:

Here’s the Philly/Charlotte/Portland breakdown



No whiteboard!



PHL – trades Thybulle, 2023 more favorable of ATL, CHA & BRK and receive JMcDaniels, 2029 POR 2nd & 2024 NYK 2nd



POR – trades two 2nds (2027 more favorable of NOP/POR, 2029 POR) and receive Thybulle — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 9, 2023

Svi Mykhailiuk is being re-routed from Portland to Charlotte in the deal after the Blazers acquired him in the Cam Reddish-Josh Hart trade.

The Blazers are routing New York's Svi Mykhailiuk to Charlotte in the trade too, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Surely there’s a bit more to come with this one to confirm the picks being exchanged. Let’s see if Mitch has anything else up his sleeve.