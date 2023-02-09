 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reports: Hornets trade Jalen McDaniels to 76ers for multiple second-round picks, Svi Mykhailiuk, per ESPN

The four-team deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and has since been corroborated by others.

By Chase Whitney
Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Don’t worry, Mitch Kupchak is working the phones today. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Charlotte Hornets are trading Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers in a four-team deal that involves multiple second-round picks and also sends Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA insider Chris Haynes first reported the Thybulle-to-Portland aspect of the deal, but Woj got the Charlotte end of the trade first.

So far, little has been reported in regards to the second-round picks the Hornets and Sixers are receiving in the trade. Bobby Marks has assembled a framework for the pick exchange:

Svi Mykhailiuk is being re-routed from Portland to Charlotte in the deal after the Blazers acquired him in the Cam Reddish-Josh Hart trade.

Surely there’s a bit more to come with this one to confirm the picks being exchanged. Let’s see if Mitch has anything else up his sleeve.

