Hornets trading Mason Plumlee to the Clippers for Reggie Jackson

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets are trading Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for Reggie Jackson.

Clippers are sending Reggie Jackson to Charlotte in the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/tIh0QdCcX3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Jackson, like Plumlee, is on an expiring deal this summer. The Clippers are thought to be in the market for Russell Westbrook when he’s bought out and they bolstered their guard depth with moves for Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon. They used their guard depth to acquire a big to back up Ivica Zubac. To this point in the season they essentially had no other center on the roster.

For the Hornets, they make room for Mark Williams and Nick Richards to man the center rotation. Other than that, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Update: The Hornets are also getting a very future second round pick in the deal

Source: The Clippers are sending a 2028 second-round pick to Charlotte, in addition to Reggie Jackson, as part of the deal to receive Mason Plumlee. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) February 9, 2023

Update #2: The Hornets will buy out Reggie Jackson, so he is effectively not a part of this trade from a Hornets perspective