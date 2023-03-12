 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game thread

By MickSmiley
/ new
Charlotte Hornets v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images

The Hornets host the Cavs at home tonight, looking to avenge a double overtime loss to Cleveland earlier this year. We’ll see if Charlotte can come out on top in this one.

This is now an open thread!

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...