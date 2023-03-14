Preview: Hornets host Cavs for round two

What: Charlotte Hornets (22-48) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27)

When: 7:00pm EDT

Where: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, NC

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Outfitting: Hornets—Association (white); Cavs—Icon (garnet)

These two teams just played two days ago, so there isn’t a whole lot new to preview here. The Hornets played very well for the majority of Sunday’s contest even though they were less than 24 hours removed from a competitive loss to the Jazz. The wilted down the stretch however and watched their double digit lead fall by the wayside.

They’ll try to get a different result tonight, and they’ll have more depth to help with that. Kelly Oubre is expected to return after he missed Sunday’s contest with back discomfort (super relatable).

The Cavs will probably sport the same lineup as they did on Sunday barring any last minute updates to the injury report. That means no Jarrett Allen to register five dunks in the first quarter and finish with a massive double double.

The Hornets were undone by untimely turnovers on Sunday. That’s the one thing they need to fix if they want a different result tonight.