Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game thread

Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

We need some combination of 7 Hornets wins and Magic losses to clinch the 4-spot in the lottery. The Magic play the Spurs tonight, so there's a good chance for some significant movement on that front.

This is now an open thread!
