 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reports: Michael Jordan engaged in “serious talks” to sell Hornets

Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Hawks minority owner Rich Schnall are in line to take over, per ESPN

By Chase Whitney
/ new
Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Michael Jordan is “engaged in serious talks” to sell his majority ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Current Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall are leading the group that’s engaged in talks with Jordan on taking over.

Per Woj’s story on the news, no deal is imminent but Plotkin and Schnall would be named co-governors if the sale is complete, and Jordan is also expected to maintain a minority stake in the franchise.

If Jordan were to sell the team, it would end a 13-year run as owner of the Hornets. Plotkin purchased a minority stake back in 2020. We’ll have more on the matter later, but for now let’s get our thoughts out.

More From At The Hive

Loading comments...