Preview: Hornets look to end three-game skid against streaking 76ers

What: Charlotte Hornets (22-49) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (46-22)

When: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, N.C.

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Outfitting: Hornets — City (granite); Sixers — Association (white)

Injury report

CHA: LaMelo Ball (ankle surgery), OUT; Cody Martin (knee soreness), OUT; Mark Williams (thumb sprain), OUT.

PHI: Jalen McDaniels (hip), PROBABLE.

The Charlotte Hornets will hope to end a three-game losing streak as they welcome Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers to town, winners of six-straight.

The Sixers have picked up some quality wins on the back of Embiid’s MVP candidacy resurgence lately. Philly has recently beaten Milwaukee and Cleveland, and Embiid is averaging 36.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists to go with 2.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, shooting a preposterous 60.3 percent from the floor on 20.1 attempts per game. The big man has once again placed himself at the forefront of the MVP debate with less than a month left in the season. This will be the ultimate test of the “third time’s the charm” proverb.

Philly has a chance to take the season series with the Hornets tonight. Charlotte claimed the first meeting back Nov. 23, 2022, winning 107-101 behind 22 points from Terry Rozier. It wasn’t as close next time out, as Embiid dropped 53 points and 12 rebounds and went 11-11 from the line in a 131-113 win for the Sixers on Dec. 11, 2022.

The injury status of Mark Williams hasn’t been updated yet, but keep an eye on Hornets PR today in the event he’s upgraded from “out” after missing the last three games with a thumb sprain. It looked pretty painful when he suffered the injury — if he’s out for a few more games, so be it. Kai Jones, Bryce McGowens and JT Thor have gotten extended run in the last few games and I’m sure the coaching staff is fine with getting to see the young guys play real rotation minutes for a stretch.