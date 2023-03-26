The Hornets look for a season sweep against the Dallas Mavericks

What: Charlotte Hornets (24-51) versus Dallas Mavericks (36-38)

When: 1:00 PM EST

Where: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, NC

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBATV

The Hornets and the Mavs squared off on Friday in Dallas and, shockingly, a depleted Charlotte team beat the Mavericks 117-109 behind 28 points from PJ Washington and 25 from Gordon Hayward. The same two teams face off again this afternoon but this time it will be on the Hornets home court.

This is a huge game for the Mavs. They’re one of six Western Conference teams that are separated by less than two games to be as high as the No. 7 seed or to miss the play-in tournament completely as the No. 12 seed. The Hornets are already eliminated from the playoffs, but they can still impact the destiny of teams out west with today’s game.

Dallas, of course, is led by All-NBA guard Luka Doncic. Mercurial shooting guard Kyrie Irving has dealt with nagging injuries of late but played on Friday. Third-year wing Josh Green flies under the radar scoring just below 10 points per game but he hits 41% of his 3-pointers. Veteran forward Reggie Bullock plays over 30 minutes per game and scores just over seven points, but he plays solid perimeter defense. Center Dwight Powell is yet another low-scoring veteran who makes heady plays and knows his role.

The Mavs bench is solid. Guards Frank Ntilikina and Justin Holiday are experienced veterans. Wing Tim Hardaway Jr. has battled recent injuries but can be counted on for double digit scoring. Center Christian Wood comes off the bench but his minutes and impact are essentially those of a starter as he drops over 17 points per game.

The Hornets resemble a MASH unit right now. Strains, dings, and illnesses have recently impacted Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Dennis Smith Jr. Throw those on top of the injuries to LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin and tonight’s lineup could probably be called “Gordon Hayward & PJ Washington, Featuring the Greensboro Swarm”.

The Hornets pulled off the upset in Dallas on Friday.

There’s no reason they can’t do the same today at home.