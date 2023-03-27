The next phase of At The Hive

Many of you have been asking what’s going to happen to At The Hive at the end of its association with SB Nation at the end of this month. That date is coming at the end of this week, so I think it’s time I tell you guys what’s been going on behind the scenes.

I’ve been working on building a new site from the ground up. It will still be atthehive.com, so no need to change your bookmarks or remember a new site to navigate too. Without the SB Nation support, we won’t be the same SB Nation site. That means the format will look a little different, the commenting platform won’t be the same, and you won’t be able to use your old SB Nation login. However, I’ve put a lot of time and effort into implementing a commenting platform that I think all of you will like. There are some things that aren’t the same (no Z button to go to the next comments, some that are the same (unread comments showing in a different color), and some things that are better (the ability to get notified when other users reply to your comment, etc.).

The fact that we’ll be an independent site makes it more flexible though. Early on, expect it to be pretty simplistic while we build. The site will become more rich with content as we go. I’m also asking you guys to provide feedback as to what works, what doesn’t, what you’d like to see, and stuff like that. In short, what you see Day 1 probably won’t be anything like what it’ll be long term. After all, you guys are what make the site, so it needs to be a place you guys like to go.

And lastly, since it won’t be supported by a larger network, there won’t be anyone paying me to run it. I’ve set up a place on the site where you guys can make one time or monthly donations like Wikipedia does if you want to chip in to make the site more financially viable for me to keep running.

As for the logistics, the site will probably be down this weekend while I get the domain in my possession and do some final setup of the site related to that. My goal is to have the site fully up and running on Monday April 3rd. Hope to see all of you there!

Hit me up in the comments if you have questions or concerns.